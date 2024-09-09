Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $510.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.64 and its 200 day moving average is $448.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $521.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

