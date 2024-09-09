Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64,329 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

HAE stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

