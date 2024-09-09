Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $5.95 Million Investment in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.75% of Bowhead Specialty as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,973,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,901,000.
Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance
NYSE BOW opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on BOW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
Bowhead Specialty Company Profile
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.
