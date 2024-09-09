Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $71.77 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

