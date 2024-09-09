Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $540,455.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $540,455.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,113 shares of company stock valued at $22,730,599. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.