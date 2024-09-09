Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $146.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $152.42.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

