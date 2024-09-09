Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 25,308 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. CWM LLC lifted its position in AES by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AES by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

