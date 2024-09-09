Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 13,015 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Wayfair by 210.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.41. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,102 shares of company stock worth $2,076,659 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

