Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 16,535 Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 2.3 %

BWMN opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Insider Activity

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 385,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,173,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,991,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 385,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,922.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $890,856. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

View Our Latest Report on Bowman Consulting Group

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.