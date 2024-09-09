Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 183.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,796 shares of company stock worth $14,424,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.9 %

H opened at $144.50 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.