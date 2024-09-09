Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Moderna by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,990 shares of company stock valued at $43,327,811 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

