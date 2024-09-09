Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $108.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

