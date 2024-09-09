Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in EQT by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 60,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 27,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in EQT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

