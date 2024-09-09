Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 18,589 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,589 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after acquiring an additional 698,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.7 %

GXO opened at $48.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

Insider Activity

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.