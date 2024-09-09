Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.69% of CNB Financial worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in CNB Financial by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 168,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNB Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

CCNE opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

