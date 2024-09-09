Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HAL opened at $28.59 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

