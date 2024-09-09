Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,472. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

