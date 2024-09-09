Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 377 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $335.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

