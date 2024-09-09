Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 672 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $249.01 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

