Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 698,892 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 698,892 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 780.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,060.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.