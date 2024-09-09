Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 770 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in XPO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,131,000 after acquiring an additional 912,544 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

NYSE:XPO opened at $101.70 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

