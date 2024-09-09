Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.69% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,228 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote Trading Down 4.0 %

EVER stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

