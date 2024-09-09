Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 1,236 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 85.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.5 %

VRT opened at $71.77 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

