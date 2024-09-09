Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in XPO were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in XPO by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after acquiring an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

XPO Stock Down 1.0 %

XPO stock opened at $101.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.17. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.