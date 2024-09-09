Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.95.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,298,963 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,131.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,020.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

