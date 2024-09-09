Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $160,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 169.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 68.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AES by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 238,485 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

AES stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

