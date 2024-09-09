EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.15. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

