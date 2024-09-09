Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.65% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 161,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at $51,986,004.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.26. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

