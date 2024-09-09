Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $68.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

ES opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $156,093,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,906,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $83,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.