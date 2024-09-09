Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.90% of Exelixis worth $129,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 15.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.