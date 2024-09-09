Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,657 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 77,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $112.64 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $444.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.