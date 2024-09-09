F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F.N.B. Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.01 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.