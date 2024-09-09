F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.01 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.96.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
