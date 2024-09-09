FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,027,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $424.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

