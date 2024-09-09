Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.43.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $405,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 497.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,478 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

