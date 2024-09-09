Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

