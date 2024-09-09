Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 450 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1,323.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 521,879 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after buying an additional 375,648 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,418,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

