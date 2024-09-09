Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

JMUB stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

