Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 876 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.