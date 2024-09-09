Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $59.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

