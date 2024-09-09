Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $42,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.64 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

