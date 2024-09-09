Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 68,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,612,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,508,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,093 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $83.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

