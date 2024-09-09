Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.94 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.