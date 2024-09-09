Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

