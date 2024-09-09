Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $249.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.24. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

