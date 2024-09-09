Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

BATS DFIS opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

