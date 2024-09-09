Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,902,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.48 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

