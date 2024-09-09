Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2,868.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

