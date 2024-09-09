Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 198.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FSK opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

