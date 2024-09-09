Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $58.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $848.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.