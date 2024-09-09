Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $159.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.